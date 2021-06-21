5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week: Massive return; Roman Reigns issues a challege

Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley in the middle of the ring on WWE RAW. Earlier in the night, Riddle and Randy Orton defeated The New Day to take their partnership to the next level. Jeff Hardy competed in an impromptu retirement match and defeated Cedric Alexander to continue his legendary career.

Samoa Joe made his return to WWE NXT to take on a completely new role. General Manager William Regal offered Joe his job, but The Samoan Submission Machine decided to become a special enforcer on the brand instead.

Joe intimidated NXT Champion Karrion Kross before putting Adam Cole to sleep minutes later. Will Joe break the rules soon and return to the NXT ring to become an in-ring competitor again?

At WWE Hell in a Cell, Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley by disqualification. After the questionable finish, The Queen will likely demand another shot at the RAW Women’s Champion.

Drew McIntyre also lost his match against Bobby Lashley at Hell in a Cell. The Scottish Warrior will need to stay away from the WWE Championship for some time now. On the other hand, Bianca Belair and Bayley had a great encounter inside Hell in a Cell.

Take a look at the five things that must happen at WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5 MVP and Bobby Lashley must call out a new challenger on WWE RAW

Hell in a Cell had some big matches that helped light up Sunday night. The main event saw Bobby Lashley defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

Both men gave it their best and tried to win the title. In the end, Lashley rolled up McIntyre to pick up the victory thanks to interference from MVP. This was McIntyre’s last chance to win the title from Lashley.

Now that McIntyre is out of the WWE Championship picture, WWE should look towards a brand new challenger for Lashley. Not many men have stepped up to The All Mighty even though many showed interest in facing him on the night he issued an open challenge on RAW.

Kofi Kingston could be a good choice, but WWE should allow Keith Lee to return and challenge Lashley to a WWE Championship match provided he is ready.

Lee has been away from the ring for quite some time now, and WWE needs to bring him back with a bang soon. Lee could keep Lashley busy for some time and give him top-quality matches before Brock Lesnar makes his return.

The Limitless One could turn out to be the perfect challenger for Lashley who is looking to make his WWE Championship reign more memorable.

Edited by Jack Cunningham