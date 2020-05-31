5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE has a few interesting stories to build on this week

WWE is working hard to build towards two big events with WWE Backlash and NXT TakeOver: In Your House on the horizon. Keeping that in mind, there are several things WWE is trying to do to make its shows more interesting as they are being held behind closed doors.

The front rows of the shows are filled up by NXT Superstars and Performance Center recruits while a few surprise results have surely shaken up the landscape.

Angel Garza picked up a big victory over Kevin Owens on WWE RAW last week while Apollo Crews went on to win his first Championship belt in the company. RAW Women’s Champion Asuka also found out who she’d face at WWE Backlash during the show.

NXT had some top matches as Drake Maverick surprised the entire WWE Universe with another big win during the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship tournament. Charlotte Flair found a new partner to take on Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, while Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher ended the night with a big Fight Pit match to steal the show.

SmackDown provided the final blows of the week as one of NXT’s biggest Superstars made the move to the Blue brand. WWE also allowed the Intercontinental Championship tournament to suffer a few blows before rounding up the story well and giving the fans two worthy finalists for the Championship.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week to build towards WWE Backlash and NXT TakeOver: In Your House.

#5 Apollo Crews defends his US title against Angel Garza on RAW

At the beginning of 2020, fans of WWE were cheering for Drew McIntyre to become the WWE Champion this year and fulfill the prophecy. What fans didn’t know was that they’d be treated to another story of hard work and struggle that’d lead a deserving Superstar to his first title in WWE on RAW.

That Superstar is none other than Apollo Crews, who defeated Andrade last week on RAW to win the WWE United States Championship. Apollo has had the backing of the fans for some time now, but his talent and work and usually been eclipsed by bigger stars.

While he’d been used as an enhancement talent for some time, it is good to see that Paul Heyman and the creatives are working hard to push some underutilized Superstars and newcomers.

Can Angel Garza become the next big WWE Superstar?

New #wweraw banner removed Becky Lynch but adds Angel Garza.@AngelGarzaWwe is clearly making #wwe management as happy as he is making the fans. pic.twitter.com/austLVbxwU — Tom Colohue (@Colohue) May 28, 2020

This week on RAW, Apollo will defend his title against an opponent of his choosing. While we might see Apollo come out and cut a promo to talk about hard work and believing in giving opportunities to those who haven’t gotten them yet, WWE must allow Zelina Vega and Angel Garza to interrupt him.

This must lead to a United States Championship match between Apollo and Garza since Garza has some momentum as he shockingly defeated Kevin Owens last week.

This could lead to a great match between the two athletic men and give Apollo a good first title defense on RAW.