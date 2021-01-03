5 Things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

WWE will be looking to make 2021 a memorable year and could kick things off in grand fashion starting this week. With many legends scheduled to appear during this week’s WWE RAW, a lot could happen on the show.

Keith Lee defeated Sheamus on last week’s RAW and will challenge Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship this week. Randy Orton once again showed us how twister he is and could take things further this week.

The Black and Gold brand will host a special ‘New Year’s Evil’ episode where the NXT Championship and the North American Championship will be defended. The Fight Pit match will return this week as Tommaso Ciampa will take on Timothy Thatcher in the steel structure.

On WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens continued his rivalry with Roman Reigns and paid for his actions. Big E competed in his first match after winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship and seems to have met his first challenger already.

This article will look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Randy Orton claims he’s ended Bray Wyatt and his midgames on WWE RAW

Randy Orton and ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt headlined the WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) pay-per-view in 2020. Both men had a decent match, and it was The Viper who came out on top after he burned The Fiend alive on television.

Orton seemed to be extremely proud of his actions and addressed the WWE Universe the following night. However, Alexa Bliss returned to send a warning to The Apex Predator, who did not seem too shaken by The Goddess’ threats.

Advertisement

Last week, the two Superstars had yet another encounter, but this time Orton came out on top by destroying The Firefly Fun House. Later in the night, Bliss and Orton were booked for a match, but Bliss gave The Viper an opportunity to burn her alive just like he did with The Fiend.

This week on RAW, WWE could continue this great storyline by bringing out The Viper to the ring, claiming that he burned Bliss just like he burned The Fiend. He could then state that he’s ended Wyatt and everything that he loved, only for the lights to go out.

This could be the perfect way to make this rivalry even more entertaining with WWE Royal Rumble approaching. The Fiend and Orton could end up having a show-stealing match at the event, and WWE must continue to use this storyline to retain the fans’ interest.