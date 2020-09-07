5 things that must happen on WWE's three brands this week

Following Payback, WWE has been trying to build on some major storylines, especially with Clash of Champions on the horizon. Clash of Champions usually hosts several championship matches, and we could see the company develop some major contenders in the weeks to come.

WWE Monday Night RAW focused on finding a challenger for Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship for the upcoming pay-per-view. We also saw The IIconics split up after their match against Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan, who are now next in line for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships.

WWE NXT was held on a 'Super Tuesday' this week, and the biggest match of the night looked to crown a new NXT Champion. However, the match ended in a surprising way, leaving the door open to another bout this week that will likely decide the new champion.

WWE SmackDown was as eventful as ever, as fans saw Bayley turn on her best friend Sasha Banks to make a big point after losing their Women's Tag Team Championship rematch. Roman Reigns also got his first challenger for the WWE Universal Championship; someone who is very close to him.

In this article, we look at the five things that must happen on the three brands of WWE this week.

#5 MVP invites Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir to join The Hurt Business on WWE RAW

Hit up a late night farmers market and then #RawUnderground to support @jessamynduke in a asskicking of a life time. Priorities 🤷🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/cnQXSt5dr6 — Marina Shafir (@MarinaShafir) September 4, 2020

MVP seems to have done a good job of bringing together a team that seems to be on the right track to dominate WWE RAW. After enlisting Bobby Lashley, MVP went one step further by taking Shelton Benjamin under his wing. He's also tried to get Cedric Alexander and other WWE Superstars to join him, but to no avail so far.

Lashley finally won the WWE United States Championship at Payback, and the trio has gone on to take over WWE RAW Underground, destroying everyone in their path.

Another duo that has been wreaking havoc on RAW Underground for the past few weeks is the team of Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir. The duo was prominent during Shayna Baslzer’s stint in NXT, but had been sidelined since Baszler lost the NXT Women’s Championship and later moved to RAW.

Now that they're both doing well on RAW Underground, we could see MVP approach the two dominant women and ask them to join The Hurt Business, if they want the right opportunities and become more dominant.

WWE seems to be investing a bit in Duke and Shafir, and a partnership with MVP will allow them to get an immediate push. Add some great bookings and it could lead them onto the Women’s Tag Team Championship picture.