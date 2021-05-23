5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week- RAW gets new championship rivalries; Finn Balor suffers a setback

WrestleMania Backlash was a success and WWE continued building on the pay-per-view this past week. WWE RAW saw Bobby Lashley celebrate his victory before issuing an open challenge.

Kofi Kingston answered the open challenge and defeated the WWE Champion in a non-title match with a bit of help from the outside. Will WWE build the rivalry between Kingston and Lashley this week? Or will Drew McIntyre continue hunting Lashley?

Asuka picked up a victory over Charlotte Flair after taking the pin on Sunday night. Who will be challenging Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship?

Karrion Kross will face Finn Balor for the NXT Championship again this week. Will Kross be able to defeat The Prince once again? And who will move into the title picture once this rivalry comes to an end?

Roman Reigns cut a great promo on WWE SmackDown once again. Seth Rollins attacked Cesaro before The Swiss star could get another match against The Tribal Chief. Rollins and Cesaro are heading on a collision course while Reigns has his hands full dealing with The Usos.

Aleister Black returned to attack Big E in the final moments of SmackDown. Will Black reveal why he targeted the former Intercontinental Champion upon his return?

Take a look at the five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 Damian Priest starts a feud with Sheamus on WWE RAW

Damian Priest helped Bad Bunny take out The Miz and John Morrison at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Since then, Priest has been in a rivalry with Miz and Morrison on RAW.

While Priest and Bunny defeated Miz and Morrison at WrestleMania 37, WWE has failed to capitalize on the momentum that The Archer of Infamy had built. Last week, Priest once again defeated Morrison, this time in the absence of The Miz, and claimed that he was done with the duo.

Priest claimed he wanted to accept Bobby Lashley’s open challenge later in the show but did not do so. The Archer may not be ready for a shot at the WWE Championship. However, he could move into the United States Championship picture and elevate the title picture.

Sheamus was building a rivalry with Humberto Carrillo before the latter was injured on RAW. Since then, Ricochet has been giving Sheamus a tough time on the Red brand.

This week, Priest must appear to help save Ricochet from The Celtic Warrior and move into a rivalry with him. Priest is a former NXT North American Champion who seems more than ready for some big opportunities.

#wweraw Damian Priest should be answering Sheamus open challenge for the U.S Title not continuing to fight Miz & Morrison — Dedrian (@Dedrian180) May 18, 2021

WWE should not wait on him like they waited on Keith Lee and T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic) and instead give him a shot at the United States Championship at WWE Hell in a Cell. While Sheamus is a good champion, Priest could do much more with the title around his waist.

