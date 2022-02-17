WATCH: 5 things you need to know about Vince McMahon's family

Vince McMahon is the Chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment. He has followed in his father, Vincent J. McMahon's footsteps by carrying his company forward and turning it into the most prominent sports entertainment organization. Over the years, there have also been things about the WWE Chairman's family that he may not want everyone to know.

McMahon and his family have been appearing on television for over two decades. Despite having national television exposure for such a lengthy period, there are still numerous occurrences that the WWE Universe is unaware of.

Vince McMahon's mother passed away exactly one year after his brother's death

Vince's mother, Vicki Askew, passed away from natural causes, aged 101, on January 20, 2022, in Texas.

Fans probably didn't know that the WWE Chairman's older brother, Rod McMahon, died exactly a year before his mother for reasons unknown. Rod was 77 years old at the time and was the founder of a successful institution — North American Metals Inc.

As a result of their deaths, January 20 will always be a sentimental day for the CEO of WWE.

