5 Things NXT got right on the episode after TakeOver: Portland

NXT picked up from right where they left off at Portland

NXT delivered an extremely strong event in Portland and returned to Full Sail to continue the impact that had been made during the event.

The men’s and women’s NXT Championships were defended at the event in matches that both ended quite unexpectedly. However, no title except for the NXT Tag Team Championships changed hands at the event.

Last night, the new Champions made an impact while the reigning NXT North American Champion continued his dominance.

The NXT Cruiserweight Championship was also defended during the night as the Man of the Hour tried to win it back.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Dijakovic’s persistence

Lee defeated Reeves quickly on NXT

At TakeOver: Portland, Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic battled in an epic clash that lifted the entire heavyweight division of the company.

Three days later, Lee was up for a fight once again and he took on one of NXT’s finest heels, Kona Reeves. At a time when Lee wanted to talk about his victory against Dijakovic, Reeves interrupted to fight the big man.

Lee hit the Pounce on Reeves as he was not too happy with the interruption. He allowed the referee to hit the opening bell before he could hit the Big Bang Catastrophe to score a quick victory.

Right afterward, Dijakovic appeared to challenge Lee again for the title once again, claiming he could win it this time. Lee did not hesitate before accepting the challenge.

This was interesting and unexpected as Dijakovic had just lost the match against Lee and the two men had embraced in the ring. This has signs of a heel turn coming as Dijakovic seems hell-bent on taking the title away from Lee.

The Limitless One won’t be losing the title any time soon so it will be interesting to see when these two men will collide again and how NXT will book this match.

