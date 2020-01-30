5 things NXT got right on the episode after Worlds Collide & Royal Rumble

What a week of wrestling this has been!

NXT returned to regular broadcast after two great shows over the weekend. The Black & Gold brand enjoyed success on Saturday as Worlds Collide hosted the battle between NXT and NXT UK.

While Rhea Ripley was able to brave off Toni Storm, The Undisputed Era fell prey to the wrath of WALTER and his faction, Imperium.

The top match of the night saw DIY take the victory over Moustache Mountain in an incredible bout which was worth the hype.

On Sunday, several NXT Superstars competed in the two Royal Rumble matches. While Keith Lee and Matt Riddle were unable to impress in the men’s match, Bianca Belair and Shayna Baszler created records in the women’s match.

This week, NXT looked to work on previous rivalries while building some new ones for NXT TakeOver: Portland. In this article, we will look a the 5 things the Black & Gold brand got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Tegan Nox goes one-up

These two women are ready to fight until the end

From the purest babyface in the entire WWE, Dakota Kai has become one of the meanest heels in a matter of weeks.

She kicked off the segment by taunting her former friend Tegan Nox and showed her assault of the latter on the big screen. Nox came for a fight, and she did not back down from the challenge as she looked to exact revenge on Kai for turning on her.

Both women tried to use weapons in this match and showed that this was a much bigger deal and rivalry than most believed.

Kai tried to use a steel chair in the later stages of the match, but Candice LeRae stopped her from doing so. She then provided enough distraction for Nox to use the knee brace on Kai before connecting the Shiniest Wizard to pick up the first win in the rivalry.

While Kai winning dirty would have been a good decision to help her build on her character, allowing Nox to win by cheating allows the story to grow as it shows how Kai has managed to change the once babyface Nox.

Involving weapons in the battle confirms that they will fight at a much bigger stage in a stipulations match somewhere down the line.

