5 Things NXT got right on the episode after WrestleMania 36

NXT tried to reclaim its supremacy after its Superstars had a disappointing WrestleMania.

Johnny Gargano stood tall to close out a night that had some hidden messages all around it.

NXT tried to regain supremacy after WrestleMania

WrestleMania 36 shook up NXT to its core as we saw the winners of the Survivor Series matches pick up losses during The Showcase of Immortals.

Shayna Baszler, who recently moved from NXT to RAW, was unable to defeat Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship. Similarly, Angel Garza and Austin Theory, who were making waves on NXT were put into a match against the RAW Tag Team Champions but failed to win the titles.

Most interestingly, NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley lost her title to The Queen of WWE, Charlotte Flair. After some disappointing results for the brand at The Show of Shows, NXT returned to pick the first contender to Flair’s new prize.

Apart from that, NXT looked to one-up the cinematic Boneyard Match between AJ Styles and The Undertaker, and the Firefly Fun House Match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena, with its own One Final Beat match between arch-rivals Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right after their performance at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Indus Sher’s debut

A couple of weeks ago, Matt Riddle scored a victory over Roderick Strong as we witnessed a good fight between the two men.

After the battle was over, two huge men attacked Riddle before Malcolm Bives walked out to introduce the world to NXT’s newest tag team.

This week on NXT, the new tag team named Indus Sher made their in-ring debut against Ever-Rise. Rinku and Saurav were dominant right from the start and manhandled their opponents in a way no one would have expected them to.

Even though the beating got a bit too slow and dragged on longer than it should have, the duo hit an elevated diving elbow drop to seal their first victory on the Black & Gold brand.

NXT creatives need to book the initial matches for the Indus Sher a bit better and make them faster and more exciting, something like they did for the Authors of Pain and War Raiders (The Viking Raiders).

While Ever-Rise’s main purpose is being an enhancement team with not much to do, the Indus Sher’s victory over the duo helps them show that they mean business on NXT.

