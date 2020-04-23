5 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (April 22, 2020)

This week's show bowled the fans over

Fans were extremely excited for this week’s NXT as a match between The Velveteen Dream and Finn Balor was scheduled for the show. However, some late creative thinking led to the match getting canceled, which may be the right call, as the first-ever match between these two men should take place at a bigger stage for a bigger prize.

Three matches for the Interim Cruiserweight Championship tournament also took place during the night, and the babyfaces seemed to gain the upper hand once again.

However, the battle between the women of NXT was much more intense, and we have only seen some of these rivalries begin which could lead to some epic storylines and great clashes.

The main event of the show offered us a great surprise, while the NXT North American Champion now has a lot more to worry about.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Dakota Kai the heel

After the events of last week, Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart teamed up to take on the heel team of Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez.

Blackheart won even more hearts with her iconic entrance, and we were well on our way for one of the best matches of the night. Gonzalez wasted little time and took out Nox with a boot to the face as soon as the bell rang.

Blackheart tried to get her team back into the match, but Kai managed to get her into a submission hold to keep her down for a while.

After gaining a late advantage, Nox and Blackheart were unable to go all the way as Gonzalez scored the win for her team with a one-armed powerbomb.

While the match was really good, what was even better was seeing Kai as a heel once again. It feels like just yesterday when Kai was playing the biggest babyface character in WWE and had the entire WWE Universe behind her. Now she is the baddest heel on NXT and has gone through the transformation effortlessly.

She does everything right, and her facial expressions have changed completely. This shows that she has put in a lot of hard work and studied her character and those of other Superstars before undertaking the role. Kai is a future megastar!