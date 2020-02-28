5 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (February 26, 2020)

What an incredible show!

NXT has been delivering some strong shows lately, and the episode this week was nothing less than great.

While the matches during the show were really good, it was the stories and the segments that made the show a treat to watch.

Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez made another statement this week to begin their reign of terror on the Black & Gold brand. Dominik Dijakovic battled in a good match but an old foe took him out to reignite their feud.

Austin Theory gave an impressive performance against a former NXT Champion, while Finn Balor’s questions were answered in the most unexpected ways. The main event saw the return of The Queen to NXT’s ring.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Focus outside the NXT Women’s Championship scene

Gonzalez displayed her strength freely

Mia Yim got a match against Xia Li on this week’s show. The two women traded blows early on, but Yim began to get the advantage soon after.

The Head Baddie tried to put the Chinese Superstar away to get some bragging rights and hit her with the Sole Food. Just then, Dakota Kai interrupted them with Raquel Gonzalez and the distraction allowed Li to roll up Yim for the three count.

Gonzalez then hit the ring to lay out both Superstars, demonstrating her freakish strength in the process. Kai was impressed by her new partner who seems to be ready to hit the ring whenever the brand needs her to.

Advertisement

While the match wasn’t much to talk about, the involvement of Kai and Gonzalez in the segment now opens the door to both women making the lives of other women in NXT a living nightmare. We could see a faction or two come up in the coming weeks, and the focus on the other women of NXT could increase as a result at a time when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley seem to be taking most of the spotlight.

1 / 5 NEXT