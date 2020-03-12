5 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (March 11, 2020)

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

The rivalries just got more intense this week

NXT rarely delivers mediocre shows to the fans nowadays. The quality of the content and matches on the brand have been great for quite a number of months. Airing live from the Performance Center this week, there was a lot that needed to be settled inside the ring as things got serious.

Spots in the NXT Women's Championship No. 1 contender ladder match at TakeOver was up for grabs in three separate matches, while two major Championships were on the line.

NXT North American Champion Keith Lee defended his title against Cameron Grimes, while the NXT Tag Team Champions Pete Dunne and Matt Riddle took on The Undisputed Era.

The action was tight all night and the fans got an ending they were not expecting as the fights went all over the arena. In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Kushida vs Mendoza

This week’s NXT gave a chance to two talented but underutilized Superstars to compete against each other. Raul Mendoza got a chance to battle former NJPW star Kushida during the show.

Mendoza made as much of the opportunity as he could as he used his pace to keep Kushida down on the mat and attempted to put him away multiple times. However, Kushida’s experience came into play once again as he caught Mendoza in a cross arm breaker and forced him to tap out.

While the match was short and no point of it was particularly memorable, it gave two highly talented Superstars to compete in front of the Performance Centre this week. Kushida was riding high when he got in contention for the NXT United Kingdom Champion Walter, and then had a couple of interesting matches before he was sidelined.

Mendoza has a bright future ahead of him and deserves some longer matches so showcase his full potential. Hopefully, this was the first of many matches to come between these two men.

1 / 5 NEXT