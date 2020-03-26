5 Things NXT got right on this week’s episode (March 25, 2020)

While last week's show had no action, this week's NXT was all about taking rivalries to the ring.

NXT delivered some of the best matches and segments of the month this week.

NXT was all action this week

NXT fans were disappointed last week when they did not get to witness live action in the ring on their television screens. This week, the creatives made up for it with a loaded episode that had some of the biggest stars of the brand in the middle of the ring.

Roderick Strong was out to make a point as he was scheduled to take on Matt Riddle, while Tyler Breeze was looking to make Austin Theory pay for disrespecting him.

The Ladder Match Qualifiers also took place during the night between some of the top women of the industry, and fans were met with a pleasant surprise with the return of one of the biggest NXT Superstars.

This week’s show also saw the television debut of a team that can rip through NXT, while some lower-card Superstars also got a chance to perform in some short matches.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5 Breeze and Theory stole the show

Austin Theory has changed from being a pure babyface to a vicious heel in literally no time on NXT. The man who debuted against then NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong and gave him a run for his money at the Christmas Special show last year is now trying to pick fights with the veterans of the game.

After losing a battle against Tommaso Ciampa not too long ago, he taunted Tyler Breeze. Breeze and Theory were set to compete on NXT this week, and the two men decided not to disappoint the fans watching at home.

Prince Pretty taunted Theory early, but Theory made a comeback and threw the veteran into the barricades. From there onwards, the action kept on shifting, and the two men tried to take control throughout the match.

However, the youngster's overconfidence got the better of him as he started to take selfies from Breeze’s phone and then set it up to hit his finisher on Breeze. He was made to pay as Prince Pretty managed to get out of the hold and hit his own Beauty Shot to pick up the win.

This was a good television match that allowed Breeze to pick up a victory after some time. One must not forget that he is the only man in NXT to have faced the legendary Jushin Thunder Liger in the NXT ring, and a loss against him will only help Theory grow more bitter and work harder to get the better of him.

When will Breeze finally get his chance to compete for the NXT North American Championship and finally win it, even if his reign isn’t too long? We’ll just have to wait and watch.

