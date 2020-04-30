5 Things NXT got right on this week’s show (April 29, 2020)

Another great episode of NXT wraps up the month

This week’s episode of NXT was a cracker once again as the show treated fans to some top quality content without getting involved in too many promos.

The story building was topnotch as fans got to see the new side of Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae on this week’s show. After last week’s performance with The Velveteen Dream, Dexter Lumis also returned to singles action to continue his dominating run on NXT.

The NXT Women’s Championship and NXT North American title were also on the line as the brand looked to give its Champions more competitors to feed on.

Last but not least, the Gold & Black brand announced some huge matches for next week that are TakeOver level. Io Shirai will challenge Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s title, Velveteen Dream finally gets his shot at Adam Cole’s title, and Karrion Kross will make his much-anticipated debut.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things NXT got right during the final episode of April.

#5 Candice LeRae's new character

After helping Johnny Gargano win his final match against Tommaso Ciampa, fans were not sure how Candice LeRae would act once she gets back into the ring herself.

This week, she answered that question as she came out with a whole new look and attitude, consolidating her heel turn. Gargano put his wife over as she made her way to the ring for her scheduled match against Kacy Catanzaro.

Catanzaro was on the back foot and LeRae was much more focused in this fight but the former refused to give up. However, LeRae was too good for the babyface and continued to keep her opponent down with technical strikes.

The Wicked Stepsister was all it took for LeRae to bag the victory and she showed her villainous side by locking her fallen opponent in the Gargano Escape afterward as her husband looked on.

This was a great way for NXT to not only show Gargano’s turn well but also ensure that LeRae stays in the spotlight this time around. She is arguably one of the top five female wrestlers in the company, and a heel turn could end up benefitting her as she looks to climb the ladder with a new character.