5 Things possible at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

With the Money in the Bank Pay Per View this Sunday, here are 5 bold predictions for this Sunday's event from Chicago, Illinois

Dennis Stansfield ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018

This Sunday is WWE Money in the Bank, which is usually one of the most unpredictable nights of the year, and this year is shaping up to continue. With not one, but two, Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, including four women and four men from each brand in the matches followed by a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

In addition, Elias will get his first ever title match against Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship, and Roda Rousey will be in her first Women's title match against Nia Jax, as well as a grudge match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal. Here are my five bold predictions for this Sunday's pay per view in Chicago, Illinois.

#5 Big Cass will upset Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan will once again face Big Cass this Sunday at Money in the Bank. This feud has been underwhelming, to say the least, with the only bright side thus far being the improvement in Big Cass's promo skills. Their match at Backlash was lackluster, with Bryan coming out on top.

The proper booking here should have been to have Cass win at Backlash, with Bryan getting his win back at Money in the Bank. That did not happen, but I see Cass pulling off the upset here, which may possibly lead to a rubber match on a future Smackdown episode or at SummerSlam in August.