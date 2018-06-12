Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Things possible at WWE Money in the Bank 2018

With the Money in the Bank Pay Per View this Sunday, here are 5 bold predictions for this Sunday's event from Chicago, Illinois

Dennis Stansfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 12 Jun 2018, 13:51 IST
5.37K

<p>

This Sunday is WWE Money in the Bank, which is usually one of the most unpredictable nights of the year, and this year is shaping up to continue. With not one, but two, Money in the Bank Ladder Matches, including four women and four men from each brand in the matches followed by a Last Man Standing Match for the WWE Championship between AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In addition, Elias will get his first ever title match against Seth Rollins for the Intercontinental Championship, and Roda Rousey will be in her first Women's title match against Nia Jax, as well as a grudge match between Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal. Here are my five bold predictions for this Sunday's pay per view in Chicago, Illinois. 

#5 Big Cass will upset Daniel Bryan

Enter caption
Enter caption

Daniel Bryan will once again face Big Cass this Sunday at Money in the Bank. This feud has been underwhelming, to say the least, with the only bright side thus far being the improvement in Big Cass's promo skills. Their match at Backlash was lackluster, with Bryan coming out on top.

The proper booking here should have been to have Cass win at Backlash, with Bryan getting his win back at Money in the Bank. That did not happen, but I see Cass pulling off the upset here, which may possibly lead to a rubber match on a future Smackdown episode or at SummerSlam in August.  

Page 1 of 5 Next
WWE Money in the Bank Roman Reigns AJ Styles
5 Shocks WWE could pull at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
5 things that should happen at Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
Money In The Bank 2018: 5 little-known facts about the...
RELATED STORY
5 iconic images from past Money in the Bank events
RELATED STORY
5 things WWE must do at the Money In The Bank pay-per-view
RELATED STORY
5 former Money In The Bank winners: where are they now?
RELATED STORY
5 things that need to happen at Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
10 Greatest Moments from the Money in the Bank Ladder...
RELATED STORY
Five Things WWE Must Avoid Doing At Money In The Bank
RELATED STORY
5 Ways Brock Lesnar Could Show Up At Money in the Bank
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us