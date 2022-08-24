WWE RAW: 5 Things you probably didn't know about Johnny Gargano

The wrestling world erupted as one when Johnny Gargano made his WWE return by showing up on this week's Monday Night RAW. After nine months away from the ring, he returned to a thunderous ovation, delivered a passionate promo, and ended his night by superkicking former stablemate Theory in the face.

Gargano talked about achieving his dreams, winning championships, and delivering bangers in the ring. He also addressed those unaware of him and ran down his achievements in NXT. By the time he was done, fans were up to speed about everything there was to know about the former NXT Champion.

However, as popular as Johnny Wrestling is, there are some lesser-known details about him. If you want to know more about him, read on as we present five things you may not know about Johnny Gargano.

#5. On our list of things you may not know about Johnny Gargano: He had a medical condition that nearly ended his wrestling career

Gargano has been wrestling for many years

Johnny Gargano is one of the finest wrestlers on the planet today. However, his career was nearly over before it had begun.

After trying out at various promotions, doctors discovered that he had a hairline fracture in his back due to his left leg being shorter than his right one. Speaking to Slam Wrestling, Johnny Wrestling detailed his health situation:

“It turns out I had a hairline fracture in my lower back, and the doctor pretty much told me I had to rethink my sport. Which means, ‘You should quit wrestling.’ That sucks to hear at 21 years old. But I went through physical therapy; luckily enough, I went to a new doctor who helped me out even more. Six months later, I got to return.” (H/T Slam Wrestling)

Medical personnel advised Gargano to switch careers and leave wrestling for good. However, he underwent therapy and later returned to active competition. We can only tip our hat to Johnny Wrestling for persisting with his passion. Given where he is today, we are glad he listened to his gut.

#4. He is a huge wrestling video game fan

Johnny Gargano has gone on record to state that he is a huge fan of wrestling video games. He stated that he grew up playing them and dreamed about making it to the roster of one someday. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, he talked about his love for the iconic genre and how he felt working with 2K in the past.

“I’m a huge wrestling video game fan. I grew up on wrestling video games. I played every single one of them, so now to be able to work with 2K, it’s something I’m very passionate about. It’s a dream come true.” (H/T SI Wrestling)

Considering his love for wrestling games, the former NXT Champion must have felt incredible when he was first featured in WWE 2K's popular series. It will be interesting to see if he will be included in the upcoming WWE 2K23 game upon his recent return to the promotion.

#3. He is a huge Cleveland Browns fan

Johnny Gargano is passionate about American football and is a diehard Cleveland Browns fan. The Browns are a team that hasn't won the big one in many decades, with their last NFL championship coming in 1964.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in 2018, the former NXT Champion expressed his admiration for the popular football team:

"I’m a humungous Browns fan. My 30th birthday was actually at the Browns’ stadium. [My wife] Candice hooked that up for me. I’m a huge Browns fan." (H/T SI Wrestling)

Gargano supports The Browns religiously every season as the franchise is a significant part of his life, so much so that he even spent his 30th birthday at the team's stadium. We hope the squad gives Johnny Wrestling something to smile about in the coming years with their potential return to prominence.

#2. He wrestled in WWE years before his official debut

This was not the first time Gargano wrestled in WWE

Johnny Gargano is synonymous with NXT, having wrestled there since 2015. However, many are unaware of the fact that he had dipped his toes into WWE waters way before his debut on the promotion's third brand, having done so in 2007.

In March 2007, Gargano appeared as 'Champion of Liechtenstein' and faced MVP in a match on SmackDown, which he lost. He then appeared on an episode of Superstars in 2011. Under the name Joey Grey, he lost to Brodus Clay in a squash bout.

#1. He is the first-ever WWE Superstar to wrestle a match rated more than five stars

Johnny Gargano is often referred to as the heart and soul of NXT. While he was associated with the brand, he wrestled countless classics and helped elevate the show to new heights. During his stint, Gargano also accomplished a lot, including wrestling the first-ever WWE match to be rated more than five stars by veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer.

At 2019's NXT Takeover: New York, Johnny Gargano faced Adam Cole in a two-out-of-three-falls match for the NXT Championship. He defeated Cole after a hellacious contest and became the brand's top champion. In doing so, he also became the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion in history.

Fans hailed the bout as an all-timer, and Meltzer echoed their sentiments. He awarded it a fantastic 5.5 stars, making it the first WWE contest to break the five-star barrier.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh