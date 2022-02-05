5 things Roman Reigns is yet to accomplish in WWE

Roman Reigns is arguably the biggest name in pro-wrestling today. He has been the Universal Champion for over 500 days and his reign seems unstoppable.

He has excelled in every way. His babyface run was incredible, and his heel run is arguably even better. Over the course of his career, he has accomplished almost everything there is in WWE.

The Big Dog has won the WWE, Universal, United States, Intercontinental as well as Tag Team Titles. This feat makes him one of the very few Grand Slam Champions in the history of the company.

Apart from titles, he has also won the Royal Rumble match, Elimination Chamber match, and beaten active members of the Hall of Fame. At Wrestlemania 33, he became one of the only two stars to defeat The Undertaker at the Show of Shows.

However, there are some things even the face of the company hasn't achieved yet. Here are five things Roman Reigns is yet to accomplish in WWE.

#5. Roman Reigns has never held the WWE 24/7 Championship

This is the least precious achievement on the list, thus occupying the fifth position.

The 24/7 Title was introduced in 2019 with a unique rule - The Champion has to defend the title at all times, in or out of television. Various stars like R-Truth, Drake Maverick, and Reginald have created interesting segments while being the champion.

However, the 24/7 Rule makes the title feel a little less prestigious as compared to the other championships. As The Tribal Chief is currently holding the Universal Title, he never tried to get his hands on the 24/7 Championship.

As of now, it doesn't look like Roman Reigns will attempt to win the coveted title anytime soon. However, it is still the only active title he hasn't won in WWE.

We can never rule out the possibility of him capturing the title, which will only add to his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Who knows? He may surprisingly pin the champion just to prove his dominance to the WWE Universe!

