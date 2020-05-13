Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made a surprising announcement this past week on WWE RAW when she said that she would be stepping away from the ring for a while. She relinquished her RAW Women's title, crowning 2020 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match winner Asuka, as the new champion. She then revealed that she was pregnant, which is why she's going away.

Lynch later said that she doesn't know what the future holds for her in WWE, but we are to assume that she will be out for quite a while.

With The Man leaving WWE, how could the WWE landscape change in her absence? Let's take a look at 5 things that can happen in WWE while Becky Lynch is out of action:

#5 New face of RAW

Becky Lynch

Ever since she won the RAW Women's title at WrestleMania 35, Becky Lynch has been the face of the Red brand. For the very first time in WWE history, a woman was the face of RAW, which was a seismic change in how people perceive WWE and the women's division.

Lynch had to relinquish the RAW Women's title without losing it since winning the title at WrestleMania last year. Her rivalry with Ronda Rousey was one of the most talked-about rivalries in recent history and helped not just the women's division, but also WWE as a whole, as more eyes were drawn towards the rivalry.

With Lynch leaving, WWE will have to quickly find a new face of the RAW brand, and early signs indicate that it is going to be WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, who is going to take over that mantle from Lynch.

McIntyre has won over the fans, which began earlier this year at the Royal Rumble, and his popularity is only going to soar, which makes it a wise decision to make him the face of the brand.