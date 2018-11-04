5 things that can happen on Raw and SmackDown LIVE this week

What happens this week?

WWE is just 2 weeks away from one of its major pay-per-views of the year, Survivor Series, and with so much less time by their side, the company will try everything in their power to build this show during the weekly Raw and Smackdown episodes.

The company had a lot of obligations to fulfil over the last month and a half ranging from WWE Super Show-Down in Australia to WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia after an unforeseen incident may have caused the latter show to be cancelled.

With less time left for the 'brand vs brand' pay-per-view, WWE has already announced two phenomenal matches that shall take place at the show where Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey will take on Smackdown Women's Champion Becky Lynch, and we have already seen 'The Lasskicker' fire the first shot last week on Smackdown.

It is imperative that Ronda Rousey responds to the promo cut by Becky Lynch and elevate the feud so that we can see some great work in the women's division. While this holds true, the fact that we also have a Universal Champion versus WWE Champion match on the cards, it is a possibility that Brock Lesnar's humble advocate would fire the first shot on AJ Styles for this match on Raw. The two champions can really pull off any match and with 'The Beast Incarnate's humble advocate's expertise in hyping up feuds, we are in for a treat on Raw.

With Survivor Series in mind, here are 5 things that can happen this week on both major shows:

#5 Ronda Rousey's Promo gets a Fiery Interruption

Becky Lynch could make her presence felt this week

Ronda Rousey's promo before WWE Evolution ripped off Nikki Bella, and also got the WWE Universe talking about her mic skills. Becky Lynch, on the other hand, is an expert at cutting promos and we have seen a different side to her personality after she turned heel at WWE Summerslam.

Despite being a heel, she is loved by fans, and that is a great thing because not only is she impressing fans, but WWE officials equally. With her character, she would be in the driving seat for this feud, and we may see her make her presence felt on the red brand.

