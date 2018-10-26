5 Things That Can Save Hulk Hogan In His WWE Comeback

Johny Payne FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 319 // 26 Oct 2018, 01:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

In this article, we take a look at the things WWE must do to salvage Hulk Hogan when he makes his on-screen comeback to the company

It was earlier this year that the WWE put forth a public statement, confirming that it has indeed roped in former WWE Superstar and professional wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, so as to help him enable others to learn from his mistakes.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

In other words, after his 2015 firing from the WWE and subsequent removal from the company's Hall of Fame, Hogan has been considerably active in the social welfare realm -- time and again asserting his intentions of genuinely desiring to make amends to compensate for his racist rant which happened to be caught on video. One ought to note that several mainstream African-American celebrities, as well as sports-persons, have expressed their support for The Hulkster, which is said to have played a part in the WWE consequently reinstating Hogan into its Hall of Fame earlier this year.

Hogan was present backstage at the Extreme Rules 2018 PPV and addressed the entire WWE locker room -- apologizing for his past actions, and insinuating that he's looking forward to making things right. Now, although Hogan is yet to make his on-screen comeback to the WWE's main roster programming, with recent talks of him travelling to Saudi Arabia as well as partaking in WrestleMania 35, it's fairly obvious that the sports-entertainment icon is coming home!

Today, we are going to be looking at the 5 most essential things that can salvage Hulk Hogan in his WWE comeback...

#5 Slow and steady booking

The WWE higher-ups would be smart to book Hulk Hogan steadily and not involve him in any and every random segment on television

Perhaps one of the most important measures the WWE must resort to while booking the returning Hulk Hogan, is to refrain from going all out with his return pop right away. Granted that the vast majority of the WWE Universe, particularly several sections of the sport's casual viewers, would be more than excited for the legend's comeback -- however, the WWE must book him in no more than a single storyline, at a time, rather than having him featured in several random segments as they'd done in his return back in 2014.

In simple terms, the WWE would be better off if they don't overexpose him to the fans, and instead only have him appear for brief segments every week, and then build new layers to the 2018 Hulkster character from there...

1 / 5 NEXT