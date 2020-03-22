5 things that could happen in the Roman Reigns vs Goldberg match for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36

The build-up to this marquee match has been very exciting.

Will we see outside interference in this championship match?

Vinay Chhabria FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

What could happen when these two Superstars clash at WrestleMania 36?

WrestleMania 36 is less than two weeks away as the WWE Universe gears up to witness the Performance Center hosting the event for the first time. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the company had no other option but to move the show from an outdoor stadium to their PC.

There will be no live audience for WrestleMania in 2020. However, the viewers will be treated to a once-in-a-lifetime match when Roman Reigns takes on Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Reigns had never lost his title while Goldberg shocked the world by defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt for the championship last month.

The build-up to this marquee match has been very exciting and here are the 5 things that could happen in the Universal title match at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Roman Reigns absolutely destroys Goldberg

Will The Big Dog destroy Goldberg?

Starting with a game-changing scenario first, WWE could have Roman Reigns completely decimate Goldberg at The Showcase of Immortals and even retire him. Since Goldberg is not an athlete he was two decades ago and, he could be looking to hang up his boots after losing to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 36 will take place at the Performance Center so, WWE will have to do something controversial to draw more eyes to the show and the best thing they could do is have Roman lose his mind completely. He could attack Goldberg ruthlessly to write him off TV and in the process, also capture the Universal Championship.

The Big Dog could then become a Superstar who is neither a face nor a heel but only who only believes in tearing down the ones who want to take the Universal title away from him.

1 / 5 NEXT