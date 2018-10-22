5 things that could happen on this week's Raw (22 October 2018)

Raw is War

This week's WWE Raw emanates from the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI, and after the way it ended last week, there is a huge possibility that this week will be quite eventful.

With Drew McIntyre attacking Braun Strowman, and Braun Strowman taking out Dolph Ziggler, it seems logical to suggest this feud will pick up as WWE Crown Jewel approaches. And while we may see the three wrestlers bury the hatchet until the show, it is a possibility that they will break-up in Saudi Arabia, setting up a potential showdown between them at Survivor Series.

While this is one of the storylines that will dominate the show, it is also the go-home show before WWE Evolution, and so it makes more sense that female wrestlers invade Raw whether it be a storyline or a segment.

The likes of Madusa, Kelly Kelly, and Torrie Wilson are all a part of the show this Sunday, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if they returned tonight to build the match at WWE Evolution. While this is another speculation that may happen, lets look at 5 things that may happen on this week's episode of WWE Raw.

#5 Mae Young Classic contenders show up

This feud needs to be built up

Io Shirai is a powerful wrestler, and she faces Toni Storm in the finals of the Mae Young Classic this year at WWE Evolution. Ever since the Mae Young Classic tapings ended, we have been waiting for this feud to show up on television, and become interesting, however, that hasn't really happened.

Even with Evolution just a few days away, we haven't seen any work from these two wrestlers or the company to entice fans into this feud.

With this being the final week before WWE Evolution, WWE could try to build it up by either bringing them to the ring and having a showdown, or have some other female wrestlers or even the commentary team talk about it.

