5 things that could happen when Brock Lesnar returns to RAW next week

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.09K   //    09 Nov 2018, 18:53 IST

The build to Survivor Series could kick off next week
The build to Survivor Series could kick off next week

Crown Jewel is in the rearview mirror, as we head on towards Survivor Series 2018 at full blast. Fans are still seething about the fact that Brock Lesnar is the new Universal Champion.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

And the worst sign of things to come is that he was absent from proceedings, a week after he won the title. However, he is scheduled to be at RAW next week, and chaos could ensue.

Lesnar is scheduled to take on AJ Styles, at Survivor Series this year. But he holds the most prestigious prize in the business and has a target on his back. One or more of the people at RAW could be gunning for The Beast Incarnate.

So, in this article, I shall attempt to outline five scenarios regarding what could transpire on next week's edition of RAW. Please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts regarding the same.

What do you think will happen when The Beast Incarnate shows up again?

#5 The usual Paul Heyman promo

Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman...
Ladies and gentlemen, my name is Paul Heyman...

This is, by far, the most unexciting possibility in this list. It is all too probable that Paul Heyman will show up with Lesnar by his side and cut a promo on how he will make short work of AJ Styles.

This would be in the vein of the promos Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch have been cutting on one another, over the past week.

Of course, Paul Heyman is a master with the microphone and this is guaranteed to be a pretty good promo.

But at the same time, we've seen this song and dance in the past, on more than one occasion. Therefore, it is not exciting.

I'd much prefer to see any of the other possibilities that I've outlined in this list. Scroll on to find out what exactly they are...

