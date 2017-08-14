WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 things that fans hope won't happen but surely will at the PPV

Don't hold your breath for these things not to happen at Summerslam 2017.

by Akash Cillanki Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 13:39 IST

As we enter the final week in the build up to WWE Summerslam 2017, expectations are high for the company's first joint Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live pay-per-view since WWE Wrestlemania 33. "The Biggest Party of the Summer" has quite a few intriguing matches and storylines and fans are eagerly awaiting the pay-per-view in Brooklyn.

But, along with this excitement also comes trepidation. The WWE Universe have grown wary of the company's questionable booking decisions and it always feels like taking one step forward and two steps back with the creative direction that the company seems to take. And, there's nothing different with Summerslam this year.

The show has the potential for greatness but there are some things that professional wrestling fans just don't want to see happen but chances are these events are almost guaranteed to occur during the course of the four-hour extravaganza.

So, without any further ado, let's get into our list of five things the fans hope won't happen at WWE Summerslam 2017 but surely will:

#5 Bray Wyatt is made to look weak

What's the chance Wyatt doesn't get humiliated again?

How far Bray Wyatt has fallen since WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 earlier this year. After capturing the WWE Championship by pinning both AJ Styles and John Cena in the same match, it finally looked like the WWE would be giving "The Eater of Worlds" his due. How wrong we were!

Things have gone steadily downhill from there and Bray is back to languishing without any sort of momentum. That is hardly expected to change with his latest feud against Finn Balor. And, I get why the WWE are planning this: Balor needs the victory considering this is his first major angle since returning from injury.

But, that doesn't mean they have to throw Wyatt to the wolves. There can be feuds where both men involved come out looking better than they did going in. But, looking at the WWE's track record with Bray, I would not be holding my breath hoping for it to happen.