5 Things that might happen on this week's episode of Raw

Will the Shield get one over the heels on this week's Raw?

WWE returns to New Orleans this week to sign off the final episode of Raw before the Hell in a Cell PPV. All eyes will be on Raw following their incredible show last week, and WWE will look to carry on the same momentum when they touch base at the Smoothie King Center in NOLA.

WWE put on an exceptional show last week, and it will interest the fans to see how they will follow it up. With all the men's titles stuck in a single feud between the Shield, Braun Strowman and the new Raw Tag Team Champions Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler, we can expect some new matches to get added to the HIAC card.

Following Undertaker and Shawn Michaels' confrontation last week, Triple H will be live on Raw to address the Phenom before they clash at Super Showdown in Melbourne Australia.

WWE will look to seal the build-up towards the HIAC PPV on a high note and here are the five things that could happen on this week's episode of Raw.

__________________________________________________________________________

#5 Alexa Bliss sacrifices Alicia Fox to Ronda Rousey

Alexa just rubbed Ronda Rousey the wrong way!

Ronda Rousey will defend the Raw Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss at Hell in a Cell, but she will lace her boots before the PPV as she and Natalya will face Alexa Bliss and Alicia Fox in a tag team match on this week's episode of Raw.

Rousey won the Raw Women's Championship from Bliss at SummerSlam and is not doing much with the title so far. With the women's exclusive PPV Evolution fast approaching, there is no news on the plans WWE has for Ronda Rousey and the Raw Women's Championship.

Alexa Bliss will not be the one to face Rousey at Evolution as she already has a date with WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Hence WWE could write Bliss off the women's title picture after she lays down for the three-count at HIAC.

Coming to this week's tag team match, it's obvious who will emerge as the victors. Alicia Fox could end up taking the loss for her team after Bliss offers her as a prey to the Rowdy champion.

1 / 5 NEXT