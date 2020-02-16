5 things that must happen at RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

Are fans ready for an explosive week of wrestling

RAW, NXT, and SmackDown all delivered good episodes last week, and RAW and SmackDown will continue to build on certain rivalries this week with an eye on Super ShowDown which will take place a little over a week and a half later.

NXT will be reeling from the effects of TakeOver: Portland and may struggle to build new matches and rivalries following the event.

With a lot coming up for all three brands on the Road to WrestleMania, there are a few things that WWE must do and build on this week in order to give fans something to remember after the week comes to an end.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week.

#5 The Street Profits get another match

WWE must bring the smoke to The Street Profits

The Street Profits have been one of the most entertaining parts of Monday Night RAW for some time. The duo has been involved in multiple segments week after week and has also been a feature during pay-per-views.

However, both men have been protected in the ring by WWE, and they’ve failed to get many bookings inside the ring which isn’t something fans want to see.

Last week, Mojo Rawley and Riddick Moss teamed up to take on the duo in tag team action, and Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford dominated the two men to pick up a rather quick victory.

While they should have been given a longer match and the spotlight after their win, it was Moss who then pinned Rawley to win the 24/7 Championship right after and stole the spotlight.

RAW should focus more on The Street Profits, especially with WrestleMania 36 approaching, as these two entertaining men could given the fans a much-awaited, interesting Tag Team Championships chase storyline soon, and produce some world-class performances.

