5 things that must happen on RAW, NXT, and SmackDown this week

This week's RAW, NXT, and SmackDown must deliver

With just a week to go until Money in the Bank, the two top brands of WWE will be looking to make an impact before the PPV. The final participant for the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match will be determined after the Last Chance Gauntlet match on RAW.

RAW and SmackDown will have major matches to look forward to on Sunday as their two major men’s titles will also be defended during the MITB pay-per-view.

Apart from that, NXT has announced some huge matches for this week that will see the NXT Championship and NXT Women’s Championship on the line. Also, Johnny Gargano will look to make another statement against a babyface while Karrion Kross will make his much-anticipated debut.

Finn Balor will be in the house too as he will look to address what happened to him in the locker room a couple of weeks ago before his match against Velveteen Dream.

Last week, SmackDown managed to find the final participants from the brand for the men’s and women’s Money in the Bank ladder matches and also gave Sheamus and Sonya Deville a significant push during the show. This week Jeff Hardy will make his long awaited return to the Blue brand after a lengthy layoff.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things that must happen on the three main brands of WWE this week to keep the fans at home entertained.

#5 Jinder Mahal wins the Last Chance Gauntlet Match

Last week’s RAW saw the former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal return to the Red brand after almost ten months away due to injury. The Modern-Day Maharaja wasted little time in making an impact and defeated Akira Tozawa with ease.

The match showed a much more intense side of Mahal as he needed to get more serious and focused following his return. Mahal was stuck in a comic act before his injury as he was seen chasing the 24/7 Championship in a storyline with R-Truth.

WWE must allow Mahal to have a better run on RAW this time around as the brand can do well with some top-level heels. In this week’s episode, a Last Chance Gauntlet Match will be held to determine who will replace Apollo Crews in the Money in the Bank ladder match.

The company must allow Mahal to win this match and progress to the pay-per-view where he can be seen as a real threat to win the briefcase. This will allow him to instantly get on top of the roster and get more prominent as a performer which could lead him to get in contention for the WWE Championship currently held by his former friend, Drew McIntyre.