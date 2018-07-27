5 things that need to happen at SummerSlam 2018

The Biggest Party of the Summer

The 31st edition of WWE SummerSlam is just around the corner. SummerSlam comes to us from Barclays Center, Brooklyn on 19th August 2018, and the card is shaping up fast. Every title on the main roster is going to be defended on the second biggest Pay Per View of the year (even Brock Lesnar will defend the Universal Championship).

Several matches have been confirmed, and the card looks great. The fans can't wait for SummerSlam. Considering the card, except for one match - and that's probably going to be the main event, the show is going to be fantastic.

WWE will give us many decisions and surprises, let us talk about the things that should definitely happen at SummerSlam.

#5 The B-Team loses Raw Tag Team titles

B-Team has been undefeated in recent weeks

The B-Team consisting of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel have been entertaining in recent weeks. At Extreme Rules, they won the Raw Tag Team titles by beating Bray Wyatt and 'Woken' Matt Hardy.

But the fact is there are more deserving tag teams on Raw like Authors of Pain and The Revival on the roster. The Raw Tag Team division has been stale in recent weeks. More worthy and better teams should become champion.

We still don't know who is going to face The B-Team. The fans would love to see a triple threat or fatal-four way Tag Team Championship match. The fans would love to see The Revival becoming champions as their push is long overdue. Also, this would make the division better and a must watch.

#4 Becky Lynch should win the gold

Everyone would love to see this happen again

The Irish Lass Kicker is probably the most underrated women's wrestler in WWE. The inaugural SmackDown Women's Champion hasn't been anything more than Charlotte's sidekick on SmackDown.

But finally after two long years, we might see what we all are waiting for. She won eight consecutive matches (which includes defeating the current Women's Champion), she is going to get a SmackDown Women's title match at SummerSlam.

Talking about Carmella, her title reign has been underwhelming and her reign has only decreased the credibility of Charlotte and Asuka. The worst thing about her is she can't wrestle, but still WWE has let her keep the title for four months.

What would be a better stage and better opponent for Carmella to lose the title to than Becky Lynch at SummerSlam?

Becky needs to be a champion again, and the best thing right now for WWE is to put the title on Becky Lynch. The fans have been wanting it, and it will also give us a champion who can actually wrestle!

