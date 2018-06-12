5 Things that Should happen at NXT Takeover: Chicago

The PPV takes place June 16th

NXT Takeover Chicago is right around the corner and this year's card is an interesting one. Five matches will take place at the event just like NXT PPV's in the past.

Three titles will be on the line which includes the NXT Championship and the Tag Team Championship and the Women's Championship all on the line at the event. Aleister Black will face Lars Sullivan for the NXT Championship.

The Undisputed Era will take on Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan for the Tag Team Championship and Shayna Baszler puts her title on the line against Nikki Cross for the Women's Championship. Two grudge matches will take place as Ricochet faces Velveteen Dream and Johnny Gargano faces longtime rival Tomasso Ciampa.

NXT PPV's have always delivered in the past and we expect the same this time around. Three matches this year have already been awarded five stars. Those included Johnny Gargano vs Andrade Almas from Takeover Philadelphia. The ladder match to crown the first ever North American Champion which Adam Cole won and Lastly Gargano vs Ciampa at Takeover New Orleans.

Hopefully, another match at the upcoming PPV gets awarded five stars to keep the record going. Let's take a look at a few things that should happen at NXT Takeover Chicago.

#1 The Undisputed Era Retains

It's the obvious choice for this match

Undisputed Era members Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong will defend their titles against challengers Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. It should be a good match and an obvious choice in who wins.

The Undisputed Era should walk out the winners. For the Tag division, NXT has a good group of teams but the Undisputed Era are the only ones who should be the champs for now. Burch and Lorcan are good choices for the challenger's side, but not to win it.

It would be random to have the current champs lose and mess up their momentum at the moment. The champs should have a lengthy title run and only lose it when they get the call-up or unless another good tag team comes along to challenge them. The War Raiders for example.