5 things that should happen on this week's episode of Raw

A colossal fatal four-way match highlights this week's episode of Raw!

The 11th June 2018 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw comes to us live from the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas. The current week's Raw will be the Go-Home show for the Money in the Bank PPV, and the red brand will hope to wrap up their side of the activity.

This week's Raw will feature two fatal four-way matches as the contenders of the men's and women's MITB ladder match from Raw will compete against each other and will look to give us a preview of what will transpire at the PPV.

How will Seth Rollins react after being pinned by Elias on last week's Raw? Will Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax get physical when they have a vis-à-vis encounter ahead of their match?

We will get all the answers on this week's episode, and with that in mind let's look at the five things that should happen on the 11th June 2018 episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Ronda Rousey feels the wrath of Nia Jax

What will transpire when these two powerhouses meet?

Nia Jax will defend her Raw Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Money in the Bank. The build-up to this match has been dreary up until now, and WWE can make up for that by having the superstars get physical on this week's Raw.

Ronda Rousey has struggled on all segments where she was not beating up somebody. It's clear that WWE doesn't want to give away a Ronda Rousey match on the weekly television, but we can at least expect a physical confrontation between Rousey and Jax on this week's Raw.

Ronda Rousey getting pounded by Nia Jax on Raw will be an ideal way to finish the build-up for their match at MITB.