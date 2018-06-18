Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 things that should happen on the next episode of Raw after Money in the Bank

What does the WWE have in store for the fans in the MITB fallout episode of Monday Night Raw?

Kebin Edwin Antony
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 19:32 IST
7.73K

Braun Strowman
Braun Strowman is a man of his words!

Monday Night Raw has all the momentum as the Superstars of the red brand have captured both the men and women's Money in the Bank contracts. Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman overcame the odds and became Miss and Mr. Money in the Bank.

While Alexa Bliss wasted no time in cashing in her MITB contract; Strowman would have to wait to get his hands on the Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. We could find out when that can happen on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

This week's Raw comes to us live from the Van Andel Arena at Grand Rapids, Michigan and the fans are eager to witness the aftermath from the MITB PPV.

The next step for Raw will be the Extreme Rules PPV, and we'll find out how the superstars of Raw will set themselves up for their next challenge.

So how about we take a look at the five things that ought to occur on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 Planting the seeds for a triple threat women's title match at Extreme Rules

Alexa Bliss
A blissful cash-in by of the goddess!

Alexa Bliss overcame the odds when she won the women's money in the bank ladder match and earned herself a title shot.

But the night didn't end there for the Goddess as she provided the Chicago fans one of the best moments of the night by cashing in her MITB on the same night.

Bliss successfully cashed in the contract during the Raw women's title match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax and became a five time Women's Champion. Ronda Rousey was on the verge of making Nia Jax tap out to the arm-bar before Bliss played spoil-sport.

The next potential plan for the Raw women's championship could be a triple threat match between Bliss, Jax, and Rousey at Extreme Rules. We can see the seeds for this match get planted on this week's episode of Raw.

WWE Raw Roman Reigns Braun Strowman
5 things that should happen on this week's episode of Raw
5 Things that should happen on the 4th June 2018 Episode...
5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW before Money in...
WWE News: Raw before Money in the Bank gets spike in...
5 things that could happen on RAW next week: The Night...
WWE News: Braun Strowman breaks silence after winning...
5 Ways to book Roman Reigns after Money in the Bank
5 things that could happen on RAW next week: After The...
5 Surprises That Could Happen on RAW Tonight
5 things WWE got right on Raw this week (11 June 2018) 
