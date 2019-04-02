5 things that should happen on the Raw after WrestleMania 35

Jake Sasko

Who will appear on the biggest Raw of the year?

The Raw after WrestleMania has become huge, especially in the last few years.

Whether we see some returns, NXT call-ups, or just great segments, this show carries a certain amount of expectation.

This year it will take place in the Barclays Center in New York. New York is always a good crowd but with the fly-in crowd that will react to anything, the show could and should be great. These are 5 things that should happen on the Raw after WWE WrestleMania 35.

#5 Becky Lynch opens the show

The Man doing what the man does best

Becky Lynch will be over hugely at WrestleMania but you might not be able to hear it all as it is held in the huge building that is Metlife Stadium. Luckily for us, Raw is in the Barclays Center.

With this being the hottest crowd of the year, Becky will receive a hero's welcome and that should open the show. Her holding both titles and bragging about how good she is and how she is better than Ronda and Charlotte would be great.

What better way to kick off the show and make the crowd happy, than the most popular and over babyface in the company coming to the ring. Nothing better, that's what.

#4 Kurt Angle says goodbye

You suck!

While we can all get mad that Kurt is facing Baron Corbin, lets at least give one of the greatest of all time a good send off on the Raw after Mania.

Kurt can give a big speech, which the crowd would no doubt enjoy and we can all try to remember all of Kurt's best moments. A quick stroll down memory lane is never a bad thing and a fun little segment to say goodbye to a legend would be awesome for this show.

