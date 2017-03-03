5 Things that should not happen at WWE Fastlane

The Wrestlemania picture should get clearer after Fastlane.

@TopRope_Tweets by jackwebb1814 Top 5 / Top 10 03 Mar 2017, 15:08 IST

Fastlane is the last PPV on the Road to Wrestlemania

Fastlane takes place this Sunday night on the WWE Network at the Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Just the third edition of the Fastlane PPV, this year’s card is loaded with marquee matchups.

All of Raw’s titles except for the US Championship will be on the line, including a huge Universal Title match between, the champion, Kevin Owens and Goldberg. Also, The Club will defend their Raw Tag Titles against Enzo and Big Cass, who have an opportunity to win tag team gold for the first time in their careers.

Bayley defends her newly-won Raw Women’s Title against Charlotte, and Neville defends his Cruiserweight Championship against “The Gentleman” Jack Gallagher.

Being the last PPV before “The Show of Shows”, Fastlane has the chance to set Raw up to have a huge impact on Wrestlemania 33. However, there are some things that could happen at the PPV that would sour fans leading into WWE’s most important show of the year.

Let’s take a look at some things that should not happen at WWE’s last chance to excite fans for “The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment”, Wrestlemania 33.

#1 Neville loses Cruiserweight Title to Jack Gallagher

Gallagher should not walk out Cruiserweight Champion

Let me start by saying this: I absolutely adore Jack Gallagher. I love his style, his character, and I think he’s the epitome of what a babyface in the Cruiserweight division should be. However, since turning heel, Neville has been the MVP of the division.

Everything about heel Neville has worked so far, from his look to his attitude to his newfound aggression, and he has taken over the top heel spot on 205 Live, which the division (and Neville) needed desperately.

After a victorious feud with Ariya Daivari, Gallagher has quickly become one of the most popular superstars in the Cruiserweight division. However, if WWE wants to put the division over at Wrestlemania, they should do so in a multi-man match (possibly even a ladder match), and have a babyface, such as Gallagher, win the title to become new Champion on “The Grandest Stage of Them All”.

Not only would it give the division a marquee moment on a marquee show, but it could be used to catapult one of the Cruiserweights to the next level of Superstardom.

Another option is leaving the title on Neville for an extended period of time and letting him run roughshod over the division. Neville has been on an absolute roll since turning heel, and he should have the chance to carry the title into his first Wrestlemania appearance with the company, after missing last year’s show with a fractured ankle.