WWE SummerSlam 2018: 4 Unwanted Things That May Happen

Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.22K   //    06 Aug 2018, 23:12 IST

Enter capt
WWE Summerslam 2018

Summerslam is one of the Big 4 PPVs of the WWE. It is dubbed as the 'Biggest Party of the Summer'. Unfortunately, this year's Summerslam match card has turned out to be quite underwhelming. Bad booking has hindered the card quality, with not much to hook in viewers.

While some matches are intriguing, they are sure to be let down by questionable booking. Let's take a look at some of the decisions which may not please us but are most probable to take place.

#1. Ronda Rousey loses

En

Ronda Rousey has been on absolute tear ever since her debut at this year's Wrestlemania. Well,so has been Alexa Bliss. Little Miss Bliss has been experiencing the push of a lifetime, and it wouldn't be beyond WWE to book a screwy finish to prolong this feud. While this worked when Alexa cashed in her MITB contract, there is no reason why ronda should be kept away from the title.

Ronda Rousey needs no title to remain relevant, but if a legitimate badass is squaring off against Alexa Bliss, Bliss must lose to ensure logical progression.

Prasanna Waikar
CONTRIBUTOR
