5 Things That Shouldn't Happen at Money in the Bank

These may seem like small mistakes, but could have long term consequences!

Riju Dasgupta FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 10:02 IST

WWE should avoid these critical mistakes during this weekend's pay-per-view

It is safe to say that as WWE fans we've all seen better days. Ever since WrestleMania, the product seems to be in a slump and the viewership reflects the same. Of course, WWE has a chance to set the record straight with Money in the Bank. There is an air of excitement around the pay-per-view, and I'm sure the company can pull off a winner, if booked right.

In this article, I shall suggest 5 mistakes they should not make from a booking standpoint. Each of these factors could hinder our enjoyment of the product. I would recommend that WWE steer clear of all of these points!

Of course, I would certainly like to hear what you have to say. Leave a comment below and let me know your thoughts and feelings, going into Money in the Bank.

Do you think this will be a good show or a not so good one?

#5 Bobby Roode should not win the Money in the Bank contract

The contract will probably be wasted on this man!

There's no denying that Bobby Roode is an incredibly talented performer. If you followed his career in Impact Wrestling, you know that Bobby Roode is certainly one of the most solid superstars within the squared circle. In fact, he was also great in NXT when he had that incredibly personal feud against Roderick Strong. Somehow, the main roster Bobby Roode has been a shadow of his former self.

One can speculate why that's the case. It could be because he's been booked as a babyface and Roode excels as a heel. Whatever the reason may be, it's far too soon to put the Money in the Bank contract on Bobby Roode.

In this current avatar, fans will not gravitate towards Roode as a potential Universal Champion. As much as I am rooting for the guy, I don't want him to become Mr. Money in the Bank yet.