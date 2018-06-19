5 things that shouldn't have happened at Money In The Bank 2018

A surprise return and amazing matches summed up this year's MITB. But this is where MITB missed the mark!

Kishan Prasad ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Jun 2018, 03:56 IST 4.97K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Were you this frustrated during this match?

This year's Money In The Bank PPV gave us much to be happy about. It had it all, a hellacious match between Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles, Elias proving his mettle in his first Championship match, Rousey showing all doubters that she can handle her own in a WWE ring and the cash in to keep everything balanced on RAW.

Only Sportskeeda gives you the latest Wrestling News, rumors and updates.

Along with such great performances, most of the WWE fans will be happy that feuds such as the ones between Bryan and Cass, Mahal and Reigns and above all, Lashley and Zayn have now possibly come to an end. We hope to see these men move on from these disappointing feuds to something more worthwhile.

The Nakamura vs Styles easily stole the show, finally giving viewers the well-deserved match between both competitors. This feud too has run its course and come Tuesday night, we should see a new challenger being crowned for the WWE Title.

While MITB can be called an overall success, there were a few segments that disappointed and should have happened in a different way.

#5 Cass tapping out again

There's no coming back for Cass from this

After weeks of saying why he is better than Daniel Bryan, Cass came up short yet again in another match against The Leader of The Yes Movement. While many expected this match to end in no other way, the seven footer's credibility as a threat to any other wrestler is greatly hurt.

The last time these two met at Backlash, Cass tapped out to the Yes Lock and this time was no different with him tapping out to the heel hook. Cass is no way as sound a technical wrestler as Bryan is, but for Cass to be taken seriously, a win against Bryan here would have been the way to go.