5 Things that surprised WWE fans in May

May was full of surprises, but not all of them were pleasant.

Needless to say, May wasn't the best month for WWE

April was a packed month for WWE. Not only was WrestleMania an action-packed affair, The Greatest Royal Rumble took the company to uncharted territory. And then, May was upon us. Somehow, it has just seemed like a rather underwhelming month.

Sure, Backlash did kick-start this month off. Somehow, the pay-per-view was not really the follow-up that WWE needed after the month of April. The Money in the Bank build has also seemed a tad tepid thus far.

In this article, I shall try to pick out 5 things that WWE surprised us with this month. Ultimately, not all the surprises were nearly as pleasant as I wanted them to be.

That said, here's a list of surprises that took WWE by storm in May (well, kinda).

#5 Meet Bobby Lashley's sisters

Lashley's downfall has been heartbreaking to witness

Remember just how much hype Bobby Lashley came in with? We simply couldn't wait for him to lock horns with Brock Lesnar and partake in the dream match that fans have wanted forever. Last month, he was part of a segment that completely took away all the momentum he once had. And then some.

Lashley sat down for an interview where he spoke about his three sisters and relived moments from his younger days. This led to Sami Zayn inviting three men dressed as his sisters on RAW. This was one of the most cringe-worthy moments in WWE history.

Gone is the MMA fighter we wanted and in his place now stands the most miscast character in recent memory. This was certainly a surprising moment if not necessarily a pleasant one.