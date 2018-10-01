5 things that the WWE Universe misses desperately

The WWE is going just fine. With some engaging storylines, it's catching everyone's eyes. The viewership may have gone down but that does not tell anything about the quality of matches and the storylines that we get to see.

Right from The Shield vs Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre to the breaking of Rusev Day, everyone has a reason to watch Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live. I personally look forward to Raw because it has a bigger roster and there is plenty of scope for good storylines. Make no mistake, I am loving Styles vs Joe at the moment. It is sort of taking us back to the Attitude Era.

In spite of all this, as a fan, I can say that the WWE Universe desperately misses a few things. Let's have a look at 5 of them.

#5 Those personal and intense rivalries

Joe vs Styles is one of the best rivalries currently.

Although we have started seeing this now, during the Attitude Era we used to witness much larger and intense rivalries on a personal scale. With superstars invading each other's house and insulting them big time, it used to be engaging. Samoa Joe and AJ Styles are taking us back in time. We desperately missed those days.

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Kurt Angle were all part of the Attitude Era and they made their presence felt. The McMahons started gaining popularity too and Shane O'Mac in particular, became a fan favorite. The question is, who doesn't miss the WWE Attitude Era?

