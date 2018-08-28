5 things that went right in the last episode of RAW

Nikhil Chauhan FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.26K // 28 Aug 2018, 12:48 IST

RAW was decent at it's best. It had its fair shares of ups and downs but made for a good feast heading into new storylines, face turns and feuds. The Canadian audience were popping throughout the show. "You Suck" during Roman Reigns' segment in the starting part of the show was amazing and quite surprisingly Braun Strowman being booed after putting down The Shield was a surprise.

Let's discuss what went right in the recently concluded episode of RAW.

Baron Corbin as GM

Baron Corbin GM gimmick is as better as it could get

I have been rooting for this ever since Kurt Angle left for vacation. Baron Corbin is an incredible wrestler but his constable gimmick seems to be doing him more good than harm. Corbin has established himself as someone who is willing to break some rules just so the show can run on his whims and fancy.

There were some nice matches involved and while this has nothing to do with Baron Corbin being the GM, it sure did make some difference when he was portrayed as the face who decided these matches. Baron Corbin should continue this run.

Intercontinental Title Match

Seth Rollins retains the Intercontinental Championship

I was against Kevin Owens making a return after being manhandled by Braun Strowman in the recently concluded SummerSlam. While I was scared where Kevin Owens will go from here, KO has found a perfect way to fit himself in a new storyline.

Coming to the match, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens gave one of the best performances of RAW in recent times. After addressing the audience, and receiving a great reaction from the crowd, Kevin Owens managed to make the audience go against him. The match that followed was breathtaking and had every bit of the main event written all over it. Seth Rollins, however, won the match to retain the title, the fact that Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre are out of the picture is welcoming. As for Kevin Owens, one will hope that these two wrestlers continue their feud and treat the crowd with breathtaking sequences.

