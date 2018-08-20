5 Things That Will Change With Reigns As Universal Champion

Reigns may usher in a new era for the title!

I know that some of you are big fans of his. I also know that some others among you cannot stand him at all. Whatever the case may be, Roman Reigns is your new Universal Champion. He scored a victory over former Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar, in their fourth ever encounter at SummerSlam 2018.

It is difficult to dispute the fact that everything may change after The Big Dog's coronation. There may be a variety of changes that take place across the landscape of Monday Night Raw. I shall list some of them here for your reading pleasure.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know your thoughts about Roman Reigns as the new Universal Champion. Are you for or against him, as the face of the company?

Maybe these arguments will change your mind, if you hail from the latter camp.

#5 A full time Universal Champion

We will finally get to see the title, every single week

Brock Lesnar is a man who has earned his stripes across multiple sports. However one can't help but nod one's head in agreement when he is called the worst Universal Champion of all time, even for the purpose of the ongoing storyline. Before the current program, he was last seen at the Greatest Royal Rumble pay-per-view in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Now that Roman Reigns is champion, he will certainly bring his title to the show more frequently, and restore the prestige that was once lost. In my mind, this is necessary because of the damage that Lesnar's part-time schedule had done to the championship. Reigns is certain to carry the belt, wherever he travels with the company.

This is certainly a positive development and one that few will be opposed to. Reigns can definitely usher in a new era for the title, very soon.

