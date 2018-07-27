5 things that will make WWE 2K19 a better wrestling game

Shikhar Goyal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 7.79K // 27 Jul 2018, 22:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

WWE 2K19 cover will feature current WWE Champion AJ Styles

WWE has been creating their games since the release of MicroLeague Wrestling which released in 1987. Since then WWE has been releasing their games which were based on WrestleMania, then Programming and then starting main game series which includes games like SmackDown: Here Comes the Pain, WWE Raw Vs SmackDown series, WWE series(all published by THQ) and currently going WWE 2K series.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

However, the 2K game series has been defined as worst. It is because they have only worked on graphics and forgotten everything else. Last release, ie WWE 2K18, received very rave reviews from Metacritic.

WWE 2K19 is set to release this year on October 9, 2018. Pre-order will gain access to playable characters like Ronda Rousey and Rey Mysterio whereas pre-order of the deluxe edition of the game gives four-day early access. But there are many things 2K games needs to do in order to make the game better.

So here are five things that will help WWE 2K19 get the good reaction and help game better:

#1 Giving same preference to NXT and main roster superstars

Probably the best rivalry in wrestling right now

NXT is the best promotion in WWE right now. Known as development territory, NXT has been considered better than WWE flagship shows Raw and SmackDown.

With better booking(done by Triple H), stories, rivalries, and matches, NXT is the thing a wrestling fan wants. If you don't know, NXT has given four five-star matches this year which includes two one-on-one, six-man Ladder Match and a tag team match(first ever WWE Tag Team match to get a five-star rating).

If we look back at WWE 2K18, the ratings of NXT players were very low. Only then champion Bobby Roode and Asuka managed to get overalls above 85. Also, it featured only 25 superstars of which one was a manager(Paul Ellering) and four DLC superstars.

WWE 2K19 must feature more NXT superstars and give them better overalls. DLC should also have better ratings. Also, include more women from NXT and all from Mae Young Classic Season 1.

The fans love NXT, so 2K should consider more of NXT in the game.

1 / 5 NEXT