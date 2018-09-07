5 Things That Could Probably Still Happen In 2018

Harsh Agrawal FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 2.42K // 07 Sep 2018, 13:49 IST

WWE Title is going to Become AWESOME1

Almost 4 months are left in this year to end and in this 4 months, we are going to get about 15 episodes of Raw and Smackdown each and 5 pay-per-view events including the Super Show Down (Saudi Arabia's event has not yet been confirmed). So pretty much can still happen in this time period in WWE. It requires just one event to change the whole picture of the show as it happened with Summerslam. The dynamic of all the championships has been completely changed after the Summerslam. So imagine what could happen in these months.

Let's have a look at 5 things that will probably happen by the end of the year. I have picked things based on some reports or which I feel might happen based on the current situation.

#5.

Introduction of Women's Tag Team Title

A fantasy design of the Women's Tag Team Championship

WhatCulture reported in July that WWE is potentially planning to introduce a tag team championship for the women's division. Even though this rumor has not yet been confirmed, the idea actually makes sense considering the ongoing Women's Revolution, and this can be the next big step in this movement.

Besides, I think the women wrestlers need this now more than ever because there are only two titles in the whole of WWE, for them to fight for--just one title on each brand. This severe lack of another championship leaves behind many female performers, who may not currently be in the Raw/SmackDown Women's Championship picture.

Even at this moment, the creative team is focusing heavily on the women's title rivalry on each brand, leaving talented wrestlers like Sasha Banks, Bayley, Naomi, and Ember Moon out in the cold without any reasonable, rewarding feud.

With the introduction of the tag belts, the all-women stables would be able to fight together for something meaningful.

