5 Things that WWE has done perfectly on the Road to WrestleMania 35

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.14K   //    20 Mar 2019, 17:27 IST

Rousey ain't smiling anymore
Rousey ain't smiling anymore

WWE has truly set the wrestling's world alive in recent times. The talk has changed from mediocre content and sloppy ratings to a 'Maina card that has 17 matches and is still failing to get stars such as Kevin Owens and Mustafa Ali in featured bouts.

Truth need be said, but WWE for the first time in years has built a Road to WrestleMania without either John Cena or The Undertaker. In fact, it hadn't even had its Big Dog, Roman Reigns, in a prominent storyline until very recently, yet the company has delivered.

WWE has done some things to perfection, but perfect doesn't guarantee good for everyone. Here, we present 3 things that WWE has done perfectly on the Road to WrestleMania 35.

#3 Drew McIntyre's resurgence

 

The Scottish Psychopath is back to his dangerous ways.
The Scottish Psychopath is back to his dangerous ways.

The once 'Chosen One' Drew McIntyre, has looked anything but ordinary since arriving to WWE NXT after a hiatus of a couple of years. He went outside Vince McMahon's organization, and built himself to be a legit star that could be the central character of any brand. His 2018 run on RAW until a final couple of months were a testament to the same.

Yet, towards the end of 2018 and the start of ’19, he lost some steam. The company had seemed to have suddenly lost interest in the star. However, in a matter of two weeks since Fastlane, McIntyre has gone from being another upper mid-card performer to the destroyer and the Scottish Pyscopath we have gotten used to in recent times.

McIntyre has been legitimately allowed to take out every member of The Shield, starting with the permanently vest-wearing Reigns, then a seemingly leaving Ambrose, and burning and slaying Rollins. He looks set for a 'Mania encounter with Roman Reigns. Win or lose, if the recent events tell us anything, we know there's a man who will win the World Championship before WrestleMania celebrates its 35th anniversary.

 

Rahul Singh
ANALYST
I write about Cricket and Pro-Wrestling.
