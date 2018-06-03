5 things The Big Show should do before his WWE career ends

After signing a new three-year deal, what's next for the former WWE champion?

Danny Hart ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 18:57 IST 7.31K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

What should The Big Show do next in his career?

The Big Show recently revealed during an episode of The Steve Austin Show podcast that he has signed a new contract with WWE, meaning he will continue competing for the company until at least 2021.

Having been part of the wrestling business for over 20 years, there isn’t a lot left for the 46-year-old to accomplish inside the squared circle, which got us wondering what creative directions WWE could go down next with “The World’s Largest Athlete”.

In this article, we take a look at five things that Show should do before his in-ring career comes to an end.

#5 Remain a babyface

The Big Show was a heel when he won the 2015 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

When all’s said and done and The Big Show’s WWE career finishes, fans will remember his marquee WrestleMania matches with Floyd Mayweather and Akebono, as well as his multiple ring-breaking moments, but they will also remember the number of times he turned face and heel.

Throughout his 22-year career, the former World Heavyweight champion has flip-flopped between being a good guy and a bad guy an astonishing 34 times – far more than anybody else in WWE history.

When the 7-footer eventually returns to television for what is likely to be his final three-year run with the company, it would be wrong for WWE to switch him back to being a heel.

The last time he was a bad guy, the crowd chanted “Please retire!” every week – something that, according to John Cena, genuinely hurt Show – so if only to prevent that from happening again, it’d be wise to keep him as a good guy!