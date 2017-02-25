5 things the WWE wont tell you about Bayley

WWE Raw women's champion Bayley isn't new to the world of wrestling. On the road to earning respect from her peers and fans, she has seen her fair share of challenges and has overcome them. She prevented these challenges from dictating her success wherever she competed.

Fans that watched the Breaking Ground series on the WWE Network are aware that as a child, Bayley wrote an essay talking about how she wanted to become a wrestler when she grew up, and how that strengthened her resolve.

One of the Bayley's biggest challenges has been convincing not necessarily fans, but trainers and promoters that she belonged inside the squared circle.

Her squeaky-clean character could be considered unrealistic, but it is her turned up to the ninth degree. Despite only competing actively for a few years, Bayley has achieved great success.

However, if there are so many positives about Bayley, both as a person and a professional, why would WWE not want us to know certain things about her? Well, there are facts about her that the company may not want to promote, even if they don't negatively reflect on her.

Some things are better left unsaid, so WWE would more than likely prefer that they stay that way. Here are five things WWE probably won’t tell you about Bayley.

#5 She was mentored by a former member of the Straight Edge Society

Deeb was considered a mentor to Bayley

Before she could achieve the success that she has now, Bayley needed to lean on different people for support, and whether it was friends or family, a number of different people have been there to aid her in her dream of becoming a WWE Superstar.

About seven years ago, she competed under the name Davina Rose and worked as part of the all women's wrestling promotion, Shimmer.

It proved to be a wonderful learning experience for her, and it was while she was there that a wrestler by the name of Serena Deeb took the young ‘Davina Rose' under her wing and helped her become the fundamentally sound wrestler that we see today.

Why WWE wouldn't want you to know about that isn't so much about Deeb, but because when she was part of WWE she was a part of the Straight Edge Society. The faction was made up of her, Luke Gallows and a certain former WWE champion that is no longer with the company, one who left on bad terms, CM Punk.