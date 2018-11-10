×
5 things to expect from Survivor Series Go-Home epsiode of Raw

Amit Shukla
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.37K   //    10 Nov 2018, 15:17 IST

It would be worth a Billion Dollars
It would be worth a Billion Dollars

Raw emanates from the Sprint Center in Kansas City, MO this Monday night, and with Baron Corbin under hot water due to the turn of events at WWE Crown Jewel, there will be a lot of action on the show.

Stephanie McMahon returns to the show after a hiatus, and it would be nice to see of what she has to say about the turn of events from last week on Raw. While this wouldn't be the only thing on her mind, because there is a lot of information that fans seek with regards to Roman Reigns' health and his return among a host of other things.

There is a possibility that she may question 'The Lone Wolf's way of working and how he has infuriated a Monster on Raw, and how it impacts the wrestlers on Raw. She could also discuss the situation around her teams for Survivor Series, as well as also save her wrestlers from the repeat telecast of Under Siege from last year.

With these things in mind, and the turn of events over the last few weeks, here are 5 things that can happen on Raw:

#5 Braun Strowman attacks Baron Corbin

Braun Strowman is mad about the fact that the acting Raw General Manager cost him his Universal Title. The cheap shot from the person in power cost the wrestler a fair chance to win it against 'The Beast Incarnate.'

This was the most unexpected segment from WWE Crown Jewel, and as 'Monster Among Men' has been looking for Baron Corbin last week it is a possibility that he would call out the acting general manager to explain his actions or even interrupt his promo leading to a fight between them.

This would be a great way to build the Survivor Series match, and the result of the traditional Survivor Series match would also be revealed.

