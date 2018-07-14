5 things to expect on Extreme Rules

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns will feature highly at Extreme Rules

WWE takes over the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Sunday night and boast seven Championship matches. Once again Brock Lesnar isn't expected to be part of the show since he recently made his return to UFC.

Despite the fact that the Universal Championship isn't on the line at the one pay-per-view of the year where WWE goes extreme, there are other matches on the card instead that will be able to take its place.

Despite this being the most extreme pay-per-view of the year that usually boasts some of the best gimmick matches, there aren't many matches on the card that have stipulations this year which could be why Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns are set to main event the show in the first-ever Extreme Rules main event that doesn't have a stipulation.

#5 Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler will steal the show

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins are expected to steal the show

Seth Rollins and Dolph Ziggler collide in a 30-minute Iron-man match for the Intercontinental Championship this weekend and looking at the card it is obvious that this will be the one to steal the show.

Rollins has proved his in-ring ability and stamina over the past few months whilst Ziggler is widely considered to be one of the best wrestlers in WWE currently. With Drew McIntyre at ringside, there could be another element to this match on the night that could turn into McIntyre and Ziggler using the numbers game to their advantage.

Ziggler has been a show stealer throughout his career and since this is the first Iron-man match that has taken place at Extreme Rules, this could be one of the best that the event has ever seen.