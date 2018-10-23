5 things to watch out for on SmackDown (23 October 2018)

Women's segments would dominate the go home show for Evolution

WWE SmackDown completed its milestone of 1000 episodes last week, with a strong episode of wrestling entertainment. The show featured an Evolution reunion, a tease for a WrestleMania match, two World Cup qualifying matches, of which, the latter match marked the return of the high flying luchador Rey Mysterio.

There was also a heel turn from The Big Show, which led to the tag titles changing hands from The New Day to The Bar.

With Evolution, the first ever all women's pay per view, scheduled to take place in a few days, the expectations from the go-home show are very high. Being the last show before the event, it is going to feature more women's segment this week.

At the same time, SmackDown cannot forget to build up other feuds as Crown Jewel is around the corner as well.

Miz TV has been announced for this week, with Rey Mysterio as the special guest for the show. Also, a match is being advertised for the show between Rusev and Aiden English.

The show has to follow up the special 1000th episode and fallout from the show, so in this article, we would get a little preview of what to expect from the show.

#5 Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy's interference

Miz TV has been announced with Rey Mysterio as the special guest

Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, The Miz, and Rey Mysterio have qualified for the World Cup from the blue brand. Rey Mysterio is scheduled to appear on Miz TV, signalling both superstars would face each other in the first round of the World Cup at Crown Jewel.

Jeff and Orton being from the same brand, ought to interfere in this segment, to lay claim to the World Cup. With SmackDown being SmackDown, expect this segment to end in chaos, and a tag team match set up for the main event between the babyfaces and heels.

