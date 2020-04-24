Triple H

Triple H is celebrating his 25th year in WWE this week and he has done almost everything in the company. From starting off as just another Superstar on the roster to becoming the COO of the company now, he has come a long way.

For a Superstar who has been in the company for so long, it is tough to believe that he has something left to accomplish. However, Triple H has a lot left to do in WWE as there are several matches he has not ben a part of and also some titles he has not held!

Without further ado, here are 5 things Triple H has not done in WWE:

#5 - Never won the United States Championship

Triple H has won a lot of titles during his 25 years with WWE but one important belt he has never got around his waist is the United States Championship. The title may not have been considered significant enough for The Game by the WWE creative or himself, but he needs to complete the grand slam before retiring.

Hunter has done all he can for WWE in the 25 years and it would be a surprise if he finishes his career with this one thing left behind. The chances of his getting his hands on the title are not low as it is currently with Andrade and getting the two in a storyline can be very easy.

WWE Creative can get Andrade and Charlotte to call themselves the new and improved version of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon to kick things off. With the current United States champion taking jabs at The Game via Zelina Vega, things can easily be developed.

The title run need not be a significant one but can be used as one to make Andrade face or heel and the WWE universe might never complain, as it is Hunter completing his grand slam.