5 Things Triple H will do immediately if put in charge of WWE

Stephanie McMahon, Triple H, and Vince McMahon announced the creation of the Evolution pay-per-view

There is a large contingent of the WWE Universe that is completely prepared for the day Executive Vice President of Talent, Triple H, takes over control of WWE from Vince McMahon. Mr McMahon has done amazing things for the company and has turned the wrestling promotion into a sports entertainment behemoth. However, with his advancing age, there will come a day when it will become increasingly difficult for Mr McMahon to be as hands-on with the functioning of the company and its events as he is today.

Some might argue Triple H is in a better position to lead the company, as he arguably has a better understanding of the wants and needs of the WWE Universe. So, let's check out what changes Triple H would make to WWE if and when he is put in charge.

#5 Retire from in-ring competition

Time for The Game to come to an end?

Getting to see Triple H wrestle these days is a treat. People may have differing views of the COO, but there is no denying the man is a living legend. He has been involved in some of the most memorable moments in WWE over the last few years, including Ronda Rousey's WWE debut. He tends to step into the squared circle to add some more star power to Wrestlemania season.

However, if he is given full control of WWE, it is immensely unlikely he will be able to take care of his other responsibilities and be an active in-ring competitor. Vince McMahon did not build and maintain an empire by working a 9-5 job and Triple H will have to follow suit as well. Juggling a family and his responsibilities as head of WWE is challenging enough; adding in-ring competition to the mix would find Triple H stretching himself far too thin and it will probably be in his best interests to retire from in-ring competition.

You can see Triple H's best WrestleMania entrances here:

